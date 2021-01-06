Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Clay Matthews are among the 15 finalists who in February will be presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee for induction.

The 2021 modern-era player finalists were announced Tuesday on NFL Network. Jared Allen, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, John Lynch, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas, Woodson and Matthews are the nine defensive players up for induction.

Advertisement

"I'm just enjoying the moment," Woodson told NFL Network. "You start to relive some of those moments on the football field.

"It's not lost on me to be here in this moment and to be a Hall of Fame finalist in [my] first year. You really had to make an impact on the game to be at this point. I'm excited to be in this moment and I'm just going to enjoy it."

Manning and his former teammate Reggie Wayne join Torry Holt, Calvin Johnson, Tony Boselli and Alan Faneca as the six offensive players to make the cut as finalists.

The committee named 130 nominees in September before that list was reduced to 25 semifinalists in November. Three senior finalists -- Drew Pearson, contributor Bill Nunn and coach Tom Flores -- also will be up for induction. Between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Hall of Fame class will be revealed Feb. 6 at NFL Honors. The two-hour broadcast for the event airs at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. The class will be enshrined Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio.

This week in the National Football League License Photo Washington Football Team's Kamren Curl celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14 to win the NFC East Division with a record of 7-9. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Washington's Alex Smith walks off of the field wearing a NFC East Division Championship hat. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Washington's Logan Thomas celebrates after he catches a 13-yard touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Washington's Jeremy Reaves (L) makes an interception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New England Patriots' Sony Michel (L) celebrates his 31-yard touchdown reception with James White against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Patriots' Cam Newton dodges a tackle by the Jets' Bryce Hall on a keeper. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Jets' Bryce Hager (L) chases the Patriots' Jakobi Meyers on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Patriots' Devin Asiasi (L) is congratulated by N'Keal Harry after Asiasi scored on a 26-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo The Jets' Sam Darnold throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney (top) makes a driving catch against Green Bay Packers Darnell Savage at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 35-16. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson (C) recovers the fumble by the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Bears' Josh Woods (L) tackles the Packers' Allen Lazard. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Bears' Cole Kmet (L) catches a pass against the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Packers' wide receiver Lazard (L) and Dominique Dafney (C) celebrate Dafney's second-quarter touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo The Packers' Kevin King (L) tackles the Bears' Darnell Mooney. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (C) drives down the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Chris Harris. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson leaps at the first down marker against the Chargers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chargers' Kalen Ballage (C) leaps over the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Chad Henne (R) fakes a handoff to Darwin Thompson. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo A Chiefs fan impersonates the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid during the game. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo The Chiefs' Darwin Thompson (R) walks in a touchdown. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey (L) knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (C) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo The Rams' Cam Akers (R) is stripped of the ball by the Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Injured Rams quarterback Jared Goff watches the game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Jonathan Ward scores a touchdown against the Rams. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo