Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Six NFL Wild Card round matchups launch the league's postseason this coming weekend after the final week of the 2020 regular season.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will be the only teams in the 14-team playoff field that won't play immediately, having locked up first-round byes as the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively.
"We'll take advantage of the time off, rest and then we'll get back to it," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts in the first game of the postseason schedule at 1:05 p.m. EST Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
"We have to go out there and do our job and do what we set out to do before the season," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Sunday. "[The season] gave us the chance that we wanted and now we have to take it."
The Seattle Seahawks then will host the Los Angeles Rams at 4:40 p.m. EST Saturday in Seattle. The Washington Football Team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game Saturday in Landover, Md.
Sunday's Wild Card slate starts with the Baltimore Ravens against the Tennessee Titans at 1:05 p.m. EST in Nashville. The Chicago Bears then will battle the New Orleans Saints at 4:40 p.m. EST in New Orleans.
The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final Wild Card game at 8:15 p.m. EST in Pittsburgh.
The Chiefs and Packers will host the lowest remaining seeds in the divisional round on Jan. 16 and 17. The NFC and AFC Championship games are scheduled for Jan. 24. Super Bowl LV is Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
"I'm not worried about any rust or anything," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "We have been really solid in situational football. I like our chances."
The Chiefs are heavy favorites on most sports betting websites to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Packers, Bills and Saints also are considered top contenders to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Washington and Chicago are among the teams with the longest odds of winning the title.
NFL playoffs
Saturday
Wild Card
Colts at Bills at 1:05 p.m. EST on CBS
Rams at Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. EST on Fox
Buccaneers at Washington at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC
Sunday
Wild Card
Ravens at Titans at 1:05 p.m. EST on ESPN
Bears at Saints at 4:40 p.m. EST on CBS
Browns at Steelers at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC
Jan. 16-17
Divisional Round
Lowest seed from NFC at Packers at TBA on TBA
Lowest seed from AFC at Chiefs at TBA on TBA
AFC -- TBA at TBA on TBA
NFC -- TBA at TBA on TBA
Jan. 24
NFC Championship
TBA at TBA at 3:05 p.m. EST on Fox
AFC Championship
TBA at TBA at 6:40 p.m. EST on CBS
Feb. 7
Super Bowl LV
AFC champion vs. NFC champion at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS
This week in the National Football League
Washington Football Team's Kamren Curl celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14
to win the NFC East Division with a record of 7-9. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith walks off of the field wearing a NFC East Division Championship hat. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas celebrates after he catches a 13-yard touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Jeremy Reaves (L) makes an interception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (L) celebrates his 31-yard touchdown reception with James White against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton dodges a tackle by the Jets' Bryce Hall on a keeper. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Bryce Hager (L) chases the Patriots' Jakobi Meyers on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Devin Asiasi (L) is congratulated by N'Keal Harry after Asiasi scored on a 26-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Sam Darnold throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney (top) makes a driving catch against Green Bay Packers Darnell Savage at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 35-16. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson (C) recovers the fumble by the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Josh Woods (L) tackles the Packers' Allen Lazard. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cole Kmet (L) catches a pass against the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Packers' wide receiver Lazard (L) and Dominique Dafney (C) celebrate Dafney's second-quarter touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Packers' Kevin King (L) tackles the Bears' Darnell Mooney. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (C) drives down the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Chris Harris. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson leaps at the first down marker against the Chargers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chargers' Kalen Ballage (C) leaps over the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Chad Henne (R) fakes a handoff to Darwin Thompson. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
A Chiefs fan impersonates the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid during the game. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Darwin Thompson (R) walks in a touchdown. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey (L) knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (C) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Cam Akers (R) is stripped of the ball by the Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Injured Rams quarterback Jared Goff watches the game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Jonathan Ward scores a touchdown against the Rams. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo