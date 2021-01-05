Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the team said.

The Browns are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Stefanski, who is asymptomatic, now must miss the game due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

He will work virtually from his home to prepare for the game. The team said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach until further notice.

"Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place," the Browns said in a statement.

"The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

The Browns added 11 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list from Dec. 28 through Monday. They also has several players test positive before and after their game on Dec. 27, but had no new positive tests and were cleared to practice on Friday.

The Browns hosted the Steelers last Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Steelers will host the Browns at 8:15 p.m. EST this Sunday at Heinz Field.