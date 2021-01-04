Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning, shortly after the team returned from a road win over the Denver Broncos.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said the 22-year-old Jacobs was arrested after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road at about 4:42 a.m. PST. According to the report, police suspected the tailback was impaired.

Police said Jacobs sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital. After treatment, he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for DUI.

Jacobs' attorneys said they would plead not guilty if he is officially charged.

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," Jacobs' attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, said in a statement Monday. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."

The Raiders acknowledged the incident in a statement released Monday.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," the team said. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

Jacobs was released from custody and has a court appearance set for March 8, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

The Raiders' season ended with a 32-31 win over the Broncos on Sunday in Denver. Jacobs played in 15 games this season and recorded 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 273 carries.

