Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke two NFL rookie receiving records in Minnesota's 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

Entering the final week of the 2020-21 regular season with 1,267 receiving yards, Jefferson needed 111 yards to establish a new Super Bowl-era (since 1966) rookie record. He broke the mark -- set by former Arizona Cardinals wideout Anquan Boldin (1,377) in 2003 -- after catching a 14-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter Sunday.

Advertisement

Jefferson finished with nine receptions for 133 yards in the win over the Lions. With 1,400 yards for the season, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft ranks second behind former Houston pass-catcher Bill Groman, who ended with 1,473 yards in his rookie season in 1960.

Before breaking Boldin's mark, Jefferson set the Vikings rookie record for receiving yards in a single season. He caught a 15-yard pass earlier in the third quarter to move past Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, who set the previous franchise record of 1,313 yards in 1998.

"It's an honor to break Randy Moss' record," Jefferson said. "Him being a Hall of Famer and him just being so dominant in this league, so to break his record is truly a blessing. It's truly crazy to be in this position."

The Vikings finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record. Minnesota has now missed the postseason for the second time in the past three seasons.