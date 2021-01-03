Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a left knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, putting his status for the postseason in jeopardy.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Evans underwent an MRI at Raymond James Stadium following the injury. The Buccaneers later ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

After the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Evans' injury isn't believed to be serious.

"Knock on wood, we don't think there's any serious damage," Arians said. "We'll know more in the next 24 hours."

With 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Evans cut inside to catch what would have been an easy 10-yard touchdown. Instead, the three-time Pro Bowl selection hyperextended his left knee and failed to haul in the pass.

Evans immediately fell to the ground and sat for several seconds before being helped off the field. Evans, who was unable to put any weight on the injured leg, was then taken to the locker room on a cart.

Here is the Mike Evans left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/XdeXtvkk77— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 3, 2021

A play before the injury, Evans became the first NFL player to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons. He needed 40 yards to obtain the record, doing so on a 20-yard pass from Tom Brady to give him 46 yards in the game.

Brady threw four touchdowns in the Bucs' victory over Atlanta to clinch the fifth seed in the NFC. Tampa Bay (11-5) will play the NFC East champion in the first round of the playoffs.