Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was taken to the hospital Friday for precautionary reasons after experiencing abdominal pain.

A Rams spokesperson said Floyd informed the team's training staff that he was dealing with abdominal pain before Friday's practice. He was sent to a local hospital to be examined as an extra precaution.

The Rams listed Floyd as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals (8-7). Los Angeles (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Chicago Bears loss.

Later Friday, Floyd posted on social media that he will play Sunday against the Cardinals despite the abdominal issue.

I'm playing Sunday — L8F4 (@Leonard90Flo) January 1, 2021

Floyd, who is playing on a one-year, $10 million contract, has recorded 9 1/2 sacks this season. If he is unable to suit up Sunday, rookie Terrell Lewis and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo could see additional snaps.

The Rams will already be without starting quarterback Jared Goff, leading wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Michael Brockers against the Cardinals. Goff underwent thumb surgery, while Kupp and Brockers were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.