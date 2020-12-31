Coach Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins can earn a playoff berth in Week 17 with a win, a Baltimore Ravens loss, a Cleveland Browns loss or an Indianapolis Colts loss. Photo courtesy of Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Week 17 provides an abundance of scenarios for which teams miss and make the NFL playoffs, but also determines the top seeds and teams that receive byes from the AFC and NFC.

This year, 14 teams will participate in the NFL postseason, up from 12 in previous seasons. Seven teams will make the playoffs from each conference. So far, three teams from the AFC and five teams from the NFC have clinched playoff berths.

Just one team from each conference will earn first-round byes in 2020 as part of the restructured playoff format. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the top seed and first-round bye for the AFC.

The Chiefs also are heavy favorites to repeat as champions.

Most sports betting websites also list the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers as top contenders to win Super Bowl LV.

All 16 NFL games for Week 17 take place Sunday. The NFL playoffs start Jan. 9, and the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

Fourteen teams have been eliminated from playoff contention and don't have much to play for in Week 17, other than draft position.

Here is what the other 16 teams must do in the final week of the regular season to make the playoffs or clinch a top seed:

NFL playoff scenarios

Note: Ties, which are very rare in the NFL, have been eliminated from these scenarios to simplify playoff berths requirements.

AFC

Clinched playoff berth

No. 1 Chiefs -- Clinched top seed, first-round bye

No. 2 Bills -- Beat Dolphins or Steelers loss for No. 2 seed

No. 3 Steelers -- Beat Browns and Bills loss for No. 2 seed

Haven't clinched

No. 4 Titans -- Beat Texans or Colts loss for AFC South title, playoff berth; Ravens loss or Dolphins loss to clinch berth

No. 5 Dolphins -- Beat Bills or Ravens loss or Browns loss or Colts loss to clinch berth

No. 6 Ravens -- Beat Bengals or Browns loss or Colts loss to clinch berth

No. 7 Browns -- Beat Steelers or Colts loss or Titans loss + Dolphins win + Ravens win

No. 8 Colts -- Beat Jaguars and Titans loss for AFC South title, playoff berth; Beat Jaguars + Ravens loss or beat Jaguars + Browns loss or beat Jaguars + Dolphins loss to clinch berth

NFC

Clinched playoff berth

No. 1 Packers -- Beat Bears or Seahawks loss for No. 1 seed and first-round bye

No. 2 Saints -- Beat Panthers + Packers loss + 49ers win for No. 1 seed and first-round bye

No. 3 Seahawks -- Beat 49ers + Packers loss + Saints loss for No. 1 seed and first-round bye

No. 5 Buccaneers -- Beat Falcons or Rams loss to clinch No. 5 seed

Haven't clinched

No. 4 Washington -- Beat Eagles for NFC East title, playoff berth

No. 6 Rams -- Beat Cardinals or Bears loss to clinch berth

No. 7 Bears -- Beat Packers or Cardinals loss to clinch berth

No. 8 Cardinals -- Beat Rams to clinch berth

No. 9 Cowboys -- Beat Giants and Washington for NFC East title, playoff berth

No. 10 Giants -- Beat Cowboys + Washington loss for NFC East title, playoff berth

Week 17 schedule

Sunday

Falcons (4-11) at Buccaneers (10-5) at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Cowboys (6-9) at Giants (5-10) at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Jets (2-13) at Patriots (6-9) at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Vikings (6-9) at Lions (5-10) at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Steelers (12-3) at Browns (10-5) at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Ravens (10-5) at Bengals (4-10-1) at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Dolphins (10-5) at Bills (12-3) at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Seahawks (11-4) at 49ers (6-9) at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Cardinals (8-7) at Rams (9-6) at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Jaguars (1-14) at Colts (10-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Titans (10-5) at Texans (4-11) at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Raiders (7-8) at Broncos (5-10) at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Chargers (6-9) at Chiefs (14-1) at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Packers (12-3) at Bears (8-7) at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Saints (11-4) at Panthers (5-10) at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Washington (6-9) at Eagles (4-10-1) at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC