Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Green Bay fears Bakhtiari sustained a torn ACL during the Packers' practice Thursday. The Packers added him to the official injury report with a knee injury following Thursday's practice.

Bakhtiari's injury comes only six weeks after the Packers signed him to a four-year, $103.5 million contract extension. The deal made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The 29-year-old Bakhtiari was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, including the past two seasons.

When Bakhtiari missed three games earlier this year due to broken ribs, the Packers started Billy Turner at left tackle. Turner has been a regular starter on the right side of the Packers' offensive line in 2020.

The Packers (12-3), who lead the league in points per game (31.6) this season, can clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Bears in their regular-season finale. Green Bay is set to travel to Chicago on Sunday for that matchup.