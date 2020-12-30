Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will be without Dalvin Cook for their game Sunday after the star running back's father died unexpectedly Tuesday in Miami.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday that Cook has traveled back to Miami to be with his family after his father, James, died at age 46 years.

"The entire Vikings organization is thinking of Dalvin and his family following the passing of Dalvin's father, James Cook," the Vikings said in a statement.

Cook will not be available to play Sunday due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, which requires daily testing. The two-time Pro Bowl selection leads the NFL with 1,918 yards from scrimmage and 16 rushing touchdowns this season.

Cook, 25, tops the NFC with 1,557 rushing yards and trails only Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in the race for the league rushing title.

Because Alexander Mattison, the Vikings' second-string running back, is in the concussion protocol, Ameer Abdullah would be in line to start for the Vikings if Mattison isn't cleared to play.

The Vikings face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. EST at Ford Field in Detroit.