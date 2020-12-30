Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) played 138 total snaps in six games before his release, recording nine total tackles and a forced fumble with the Seattle Seahawks. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers claimed veteran defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison off waivers on Wednesday, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

The Packers have yet to announce the roster move, which came two days after the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Harrison.

The Seahawks waived the 32-year-old defensive tackle after Harrison requested his release from the team. All players waived at this point in the season are subject to waivers.

Following his release, Harrison said in a post on social media that he was uninterested in being claimed off waivers. However, he indicated in a tweet that he was prepared to play for the Packers given that they're a Super Bowl-caliber team.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Harrison informed the Packers he will report to the team and play for them.

If the Packers beat the Chicago Bears in their regular-season finale Sunday, they would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and receive a first-round bye. Even if Green Bay has to play on wild-card weekend, the team could get Harrison through the league's COVID-19 protocols and ready to compete that weekend.

The Seahawks signed Harrison to their practice squad in early October. He made his debut in Seattle on Nov. 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrison played 138 total snaps in six games before his release, recording nine total tackles and a forced fumble with the Seahawks.