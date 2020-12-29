Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. announced Tuesday on social media that he will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

"This weekend will be my last regular-season football game ever," Davis wrote on Instagram. "... Sometimes things can happen that cause you to feel unworthy, just know that no man can steal what God had already planned for your life!

"I'm extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I've earned because nothing is ever given to you! You work your butt off and you pray that God's plan aligns with yours!"

In the post, Davis included a picture of cleats that highlighted his ACL injuries and Pro Bowl selections. The veteran linebacker endured three torn ACLs in his career, but he overcame those major injuries and earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Washington (6-9) can extend Davis' last NFL season with a win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. If the Football Team beats the Eagles, they will clinch the NFC East.

The 37-year-old Davis has played 16 years in the league, spending his first 14 with the Carolina Panthers. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington the past two seasons.

The Panthers selected Davis in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia. In 199 career games, he has recorded 1,214 total tackles, 29 sacks, 13 interceptions and 18 forced fumbles.

Davis was the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014.