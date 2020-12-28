Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said he had the "hardest week" of his life before a Week 16 benching and now says he needs to get his life together.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft completed 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards and had two interceptions and a fumble before he was benched in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Landover, Md.

"You sign up for this job. It is what it is," Haskins told reporters. "Sometimes being human isn't enough.

"You've got to own up to your responsibilities and mistakes and be a better person moving forward, put your best foot forward and pray for an opportunity. When you have it [you have to] make the most of it. You never know when you'll get another one."

Haskins began the season as Washington's starter before he was benched in Week 5. He returned to the field after starter Alex Smith was injured in Week 14 and started each of Washington's last two games.

Haskins on Wednesday was fined $40,000 for a violation of COVID-19 protocol and later stripped of his captaincy.

"This was definitely the hardest week of my life," Haskins said. "I just want to bounce back and move forward and pray and get my life together."

Haskins on Wednesday said that he felt Sunday's game was his last chance to prove that he deserved to be the team's starting quarterback.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he considered benching Haskins earlier in Sunday's game, but hoped the team could repeat the strong second-half effort he saw in Week 15. He called Taylor Heinicke's performance -- in relief of Haskins -- "gutsy" and said the backup quarterback gave the team a chance to win.

"We didn't get anything going, so I decided to make the change," Rivera said, when asked about benching Haskins.

Rivera also said Haskins "deserved" to start on Sunday, but did not announce a starter for Week 17. Smith was on track to play in Week 16 before Rivera said "he wasn't feeling it" on Saturday and wasn't active on Sunday due to a calf injury.

Washington faces the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday in Philadelphia.