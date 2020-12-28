Dec. 28 (UPI) -- One of the NFL's most-prolific offenses warmed up a snow-covered Lambeau Field as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dominated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes to wide receiver Davante Adams in the 40-14 blowout on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. Adams totaled 142 yards on 11 receptions in the victory.

"It just turned into putting on a show," Rodgers told reporters. "We had an opportunity to be in prime time against a really good opponent. We've heard the conversations about us not beating enough teams and not playing a complete game.

"This was our response."

The Packers defense held Titans running back Derrick Henry to less than 100 rushing yards for just the second time since Week 9.

"To hold a team like that to 14 points and 260 yards was a hell of a performance by our defense," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Rodgers orchestrated an eight-play, 60-yard touchdown drive on the game's opening possession. He ended the drive with a five-yard touchdown toss to Adams.

He also ended the Packers' second drive with a touchdown pass, connecting with Equanimeous St. Brown for a 21-yard score to give the Packers a 12-0 edge at the start of the second quarter.

Packers safety Darnell Savage intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the next possession and Green Bay scored six plays later when Rodgers connected with Adams for a seven-yard score.

Tannehill threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith three drives later to make the score 19-7 at halftime.

The Titans cut into the deficit at the start of the third quarter when Tannehill scored on a 45-yard run to make it 19-14 three minutes into the second half.

But the Packers responded on the next possession when running back Aaron Jones ripped off a 59-yard run on the first play of the drive. Rodgers then threw and eight-yard touchdown toss to Adams two plays later.

The Packers added to their lead with a 30-yard A.J. Dillon touchdown run about six minutes later and Dillon scored the last touchdown of the game on a seven-yard run with 2:25 remaining.

Dillon had 21 carries for 124 yards and two scores in the win and Jones had 108 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches for the Packers. Rodgers completed 21 of 25 passes for four scores and an interception.

Tannehill completed 11 of 24 passes for 121 yards, one score and two interceptions in the loss.

"We had a slow start and didn't get a whole lot going throughout the game," Tannehill said. "We got points before the half to keep us in it and we got points coming out in the second half, but that was about it. Those two drives were about all we had going the whole day."

The Packers (12-3), presently the top seed in the NFC, end the regular season with a matchup against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field in Chicago and the Titans (10-5) face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both games are scheduled for at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday.

Green Bay will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday or a Seattle loss. Tennessee will clinch a playoff spot and the AFC South title with a win or an Indianapolis loss.