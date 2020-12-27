Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff suffered a significant thumb injury during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the Rams believe Goff sustained a broken right thumb in the Rams' 20-9 loss to the Seahawks. According to the outlets, he also suffered a dislocation and could need surgery.

Goff will undergo further testing Monday in Los Angeles to determine the severity of the thumb injury. According to NFL Media, it is unlikely he will play in the Rams' regular-season finale.

"I am uncertain," Goff told reporters when asked if he will suit up for next week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. "We will see."

Goff injured his thumb in the closing seconds of the third quarter after he completed a short pass to tight end Gerald Everett. As he followed through on the throw, his right hand struck the helmet of Seahawks defensive lineman Benson Mayowa.

"Popped it back into place and just finished the game," said Goff, who downplayed the injury following the game.

Goff completed 6 of 14 passes for 74 yards after sustaining the injury. He finished 24-of-43 passing for 234 yards with an interception.

John Wolford, an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Wake Forest, is the Rams' backup quarterback. Wolford has never appeared in a regular-season game in the NFL.