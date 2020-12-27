Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC following their 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds to give the Chiefs (14-1) their 10th consecutive victory. Kansas City will receive the conference's only first-round postseason bye and will play their divisional-round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertisement

"It's one of your goals when you go into the season," said Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson with under two minutes left to guide his team to a surprisingly difficult victory over the 4-11 Falcons.

"If you look at the history of that bye week, usually it's a good thing for teams trying to make a championship run."

The Chiefs have been the AFC's No. 1 seed three times, but the franchise failed to reach the Super Bowl in any of those seasons. In 1995 and 1997, the team lost in the divisional round at home. In 2018, the Chiefs lost in overtime to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

Kansas City was the No. 2 seed last year, when the franchise won its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

The Chiefs finish the 2020 regular season next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.