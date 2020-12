Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (55) celebrates a successful fourth down stand against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) celebrates with teammate Laquon Treadwell (80) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley turns up the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off to running back Brian Hill (23) in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) reacts to missing the game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) wraps up his feet in the first quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the second quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs up the field after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches the go-ahead touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with teammate Mecole Hardman (17) in the fourth quarter Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the top seed in the AFC following their 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds to give the Chiefs (14-1) their 10th consecutive victory. Kansas City will receive the conference's only first-round postseason bye and will play their divisional-round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertisement

"It's one of your goals when you go into the season," said Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson with under two minutes left to guide his team to a surprisingly difficult victory over the 4-11 Falcons.

"If you look at the history of that bye week, usually it's a good thing for teams trying to make a championship run."

The Chiefs have been the AFC's No. 1 seed three times, but the franchise failed to reach the Super Bowl in any of those seasons. In 1995 and 1997, the team lost in the divisional round at home. In 2018, the Chiefs lost in overtime to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

Kansas City was the No. 2 seed last year, when the franchise won its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

The Chiefs finish the 2020 regular season next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.