Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell will miss Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Thursday.

In Bevell's absence, the Lions will move wide receivers coach Robert Prince to head coach and give playcalling duties to quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, who has never called plays at any level.

Advertisement

"I might need to find a place to watch it by myself," Bevell said of Saturday's matchup. "You know, I can't even tell you what it's going to be like. I know what it was like sitting out, but sitting out and knowing that I'm just totally disappointed that I can't be there and I want to be there for my guys and all the respect that I have for these players.

"I'll be a madman, I think. I'll be jumping up and down. I'll be less calm than I am on game day."

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and three position coaches -- Bo Davis (defensive line), Ty McKenzie (linebackers) and Steve Gregory (defensive backs) -- also will not coach Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bevell and several coaches were deemed to be close contacts after two positive COVID-19 test results surfaced earlier this week. Bevell said Wednesday that he believed the positive tests resulted from the team's most recent game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

The Lions will host the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. EST Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.