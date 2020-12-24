Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs once again tops my tight end rankings for the final round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs, but other great options deserve lineup consideration.

Mark Andrews, Robert Tonyan, Logan Thomas and Darren Waller round out my Top 5 options at the position. Rob Gronkowski, Dallas Goedert, T.J. Hockenson, Tyler Higbee and Noah Fant also land in my Top 10.

Dan Arnold and Irv Smith Jr. are among my favorite sleeper plays, but only if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability.

This week's schedule also features games Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this week.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Robert Tonyan of the Green Bay Packers is my No. 3 tight end for Week 16. Tonyan and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have had an amazing connection this season.

Tonyan has scored in five consecutive games as he enters a Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have allowed the 12th-most receiving yards to tight ends.

I expect Rodgers and Tonyan to link up for another score this week. Tonyan is an elite TE1 and likely helped carry your team this season.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas had a season-high 13 catches for 101 yards in Week 15. He also has 35 targets and two scores over his last four games.

This week, Washington battles a Carolina Panthers team that has allowed the fifth-most targets to tight ends. I expect Thomas to turn at least 10 targets into 80 yards and a score in Week 16. He is my No. 4 option at the position.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson lands at No. 8 in my Week 16 rankings. Hockenson has had at least 80 yards or a score in three of his last four games.

This week, the Lions face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has allowed the 11th-most yards to tight ends. I expect Hockenson to be the Lions' primary pass catcher in this matchup. He should haul in at least six catches for 50 yards and has a great chance to score.

Noah Fant of the Denver Broncos is my No. 10 tight end for Week 16. The Broncos pass catcher had a season-high 11 targets in Week 15. He turned those looks into 68 yards and a score.

The Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers are tied for allowing the third-most touchdowns to tight ends (10) in 2020. Fant should see a good amount of targets again in this AFC West division matchup. He is worth starting in tight end leagues with at least 12 teams.

LONGSHOTS

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold is worth a streaming start in Week 16 if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting the position.

Arnold has three scores over his last five games. He also had a season-high five targets in Week 15.

I expect the Cardinals pass catcher to see continued involvement in the offense this week when he faces a San Francisco 49ers defense that has allowed touchdowns to tight ends in two of the last three weeks.

Arnold is my No. 16 option.

Irv Smith Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings is my No. 17 tight end for Week 16. He faces the New Orleans Saints on Friday in New Orleans.

Smith has averaged 50 receiving yards over his last two games. He also has scored three touchdowns over his last four appearances. I expect Smith to be a big part of the Vikings game plan in Week 16.

He is a touchdown-or-bust option, but can be started in tight end leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 16 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ATL

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. NYG

3. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. TEN

4. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. CAR

5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. MIA

6. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. TB

9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

10. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at LAC

11. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

12. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons at KC

13. Evan Engram, New York Giants at BAL

14. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

15. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

16. Dan Arnold, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

17. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings at NO

18. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

19. Tyler Eifert, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CHI

20. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at GB