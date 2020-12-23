Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs tops my quarterback rankings for the final round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs.

Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson round out my Top 5 options for Week 16. Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield also land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Jared Goff this week as he has a great matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Goff is a low-end QB1 for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. This week's schedule also features games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea other players to start -- or avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,462 passing yards and has a ridiculous 36 to 5 touchdown to interception ratio. I expect the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to have another offensive explosion in Week 16 when he takes on a brutal Atlanta Falcons secondary.

The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They also have allowed the second-most passing yards this season. I expect Mahomes to throw at least four touchdown passes in this game.

He is my top option for Week 16 and could single-handedly carry you to a victory with a 40-plus point performance.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts lands at No. 2 in my Week 16 rankings. Hurts has been on fire since he took over as the Philadelphia Eagles starter after the team benched Carson Wentz.

He has played so well that it appears Wentz's time as the long-term starter in Philadelphia could be over.

Hurts went off for 338 passing yards, three passing scores and a rushing score in Week 15. This week, he faces a Dallas Cowboys defense that is tied for allowing the second-most passing touchdowns to quarterbacks.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Hurts throwing for at least two scores and providing value as a runner. He is an elite QB1 for the final week of the fantasy football season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is my No. 3 option. Murray threw for a season-high 406 yards and had three touchdown tosses and a rushing score in Week 15.

This week, the Cardinals face a San Francisco 49ers defense that has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and most rushing attempts to quarterbacks.

I expect Murray to run for at least 80 yards in this matchup. He also has a great shot to throw at least two touchdown passes.

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is my No. 8 quarterback for Week 16. Herbert has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last two starts. He also threw for 314 yards in Week 15.

I expect Herbert to approach 300 passing yards once again this week when the Chargers battle a Denver Broncos defense that is tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Herbert also should be a lock for at least two touchdown tosses. He is worth a streaming start due to his Week 16 matchup.

LONGSHOTS

The resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield has been one of the main reasons for the Cleveland Browns success in 2020. Mayfield has completed a career-best 64% of his throws for 3,082 yards and has 25 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions this season.

I expect his efficiency to continue in Week 16 when the Browns face the New York Jets. The Jets are tied for allowing the second-most touchdown passes to quarterbacks. They also have allowed the third-most passing yards and third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Mayfield has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games. That streak should continue on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. He is my No. 10 option for Week 16.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is a fringe QB1 in deeper leagues for Week 16. The Rams struggled in Week 15 and took a loss to the Jets, but I don't expect a repeat performance on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks have a great offense, but have struggled defensively. This season, Seattle has allowed the most passing yards to quarterbacks. The Seahawks have also allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

I expect at least 300 passing yards and two touchdown tosses from Goff on Sunday in Seattle.

Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ATL

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. TEN

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. NYG

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NE

7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

9. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. CIN

10. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

11. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

12. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

13. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at KC

14. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

15. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at JAX

16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at LV

17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at GB

18. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. TB

19. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at NO

20. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND