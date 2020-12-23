Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler top my Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard, Miles Sanders, Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins round out my Top 10 options for the final round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs.

Salvon Ahmed, Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. This week's schedule also features games Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

David Montgomery owns the No. 2 spot in my Week 16 running back rankings. The Chicago Bears playmaker has scored in four consecutive games as he enters a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect Montgomery to gain at least 120 yards from scrimmage and score in this matchup.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has six touchdowns over his last five games and went off for 145 rushing yards in Week 15. I expect another big-time performance from Jones this week when the Packers face the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect Jones to run for at least 100 yards and score twice in this matchup. He is my No. 3 option for Week 16.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles is my No. 8 running back for Week 16. Sanders has had at least 90 yards from scrimmage in each of his last two games. He should come close to that yardage total once again this week when the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have allowed the second-most rushing yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect the Eagles and Cowboys to have an offensive explosion in this matchup, with Sanders producing a solid fantasy football performance.

Plug the Eagles running back in as an RB1 or RB2.

Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed is my No. 11 option at the position. Ahmed had a season-high 122 rushing yards and a score in Week 15.

He should be in for another large workload this week when the Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect Ahmed to get at least 15 touches for 80 yards and a score in Week 16.

LONGSHOTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette lands at No. 13 in my rankings and can be used as a low-end RB1, high-end RB2 or flex play for Week 16.

Fournette scored twice last week and should be in for some more goal line work this week when the Buccaneers battle the Detroit Lions. The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points per game to the position.

I expect the Buccaneers to use Fournette to control the tempo of this game. He should be good for at least 15 carries and has a great chance to score.

Giovani Bernard of the Cincinnati Bengals had his best game of the season in Week 15, with 97 yards from scrimmage and two scores against a solid Pittsburgh Steelers defense. This week, Bernard and the Bengals face the Houston Texans.

The Texans have allowed the most rushing yards and second-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The Bengals should lean on their running game once again in Week 16. Bernard is a near lock for 80 yards from scrimmage and should provide steady RB2/flex value for the final round of the postseason.

He is my No. 21 running back.

Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at GB

2. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at JAX

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. TEN

4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

7. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

9. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at NO

10. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. NYG

11. Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins at LV

12. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

13. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

14. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at LAC

15. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at PIT

16. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. TB

17. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers at WAS

18. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills at NE

19. Le'Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ATL

20. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

21. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals at HOU

22. Jeff Wilson, Jr., San Francisco 49ers at ARI

23. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

24. David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. CIN

25. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. MIA

26. Benny Snell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

27. J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. CAR

28. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

29. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

30. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants at BAL