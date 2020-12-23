Dec. 23 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch has been named the next head football coach at Arizona, the school announced Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Fisch replaces former Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired a day after a 70-7 blowout loss to in-state rival Arizona State on Dec. 11.

Advertisement

"We are tremendously excited to have Jedd Fisch come to Tucson to reinvigorate our football program and lead us to championships," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement Wednesday. "Jedd has a unique ability to teach the game of football effectively to his players and to inspire them with his passion.

"We conducted a comprehensive national search with an impressive array of candidates but in the end, Jedd is exactly what our program needs right now and I cannot wait to partner with him to move us forward."

Fisch, who also was among the finalists for the head-coaching job when Arizona hired Sumlin in 2018, has a close friendship with university president Robert Robbins.

"I am honored and humbled to lead the University of Arizona football program," Fisch said. "I am 100% committed to building a program that all Wildcat fans will be proud to support. We will study hard, compete hard, recruit hard and be relentless in all aspects of our program."

@CoachJeddFisch! Can't wait to welcome you and the family to ️Tucson. pic.twitter.com/69ej7OapG1— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 23, 2020

RELATED Michigan Wolverines firing defensive coordinator Don Brown

Fisch joined the Patriots' coaching staff this year after spending two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2018-19) as a senior offensive assistant. Before jumping to the Rams, he was UCLA's offensive coordinator for one season in 2017. He also served as the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2013-14.

Arizona posted a 9-20 record -- including a 6-17 mark in the Pac-12 -- and made no bowl appearances under Sumlin. The Wildcats also lost all three of their games to Arizona State with Sumlin at the helm.