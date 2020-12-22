Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized Tuesday after pictures surfaced on social media showing the second-year signal-caller not wearing a mask while attending an event with strippers.

In a post on social media, Haskins said he spoke with Washington head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and "took full accountability for putting the team at risk." The 23-year-old quarterback later set his Twitter account to private.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins wrote on social media. "I spoke with Coach Rivera [Monday] and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.

"I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward."

The WFT told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that it is aware of the photos of Haskins and will handle the incident internally. The team said it has made the league aware of the images, which were taken shortly after Washington's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, it remains unclear where the pictures of Haskins were taken. According to multiple outlets, the Instagram images were captured at a strip club. ESPN, however, reported that Haskins is telling people he hired the strippers for a private event at a hotel.

The Football Team could either fine or suspend Haskins based on the league's COVID-19 protocols. He was fined $4,833 earlier this season when he violated coronavirus protocols by making reservations for a family friend to stay at the team hotel before a game against the New York Giants.

Washington (6-8) is scheduled to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Football Team can clinch the NFC East if they beat the Panthers and the Giants lose to the Baltimore Ravens.