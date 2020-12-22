Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Cam Akers will not play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after the rookie running back sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 15, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Akers sustained the left ankle injury early in the second quarter of the Rams' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He later returned to the game after he had the ankle taped.

Advertisement

"He is a war daddy, but he's going to be out for at least the next week or so," McVay told reporters on Monday. "He's a tough kid, man, the way he battled through, but he does have a high-ankle sprain, which is usually a couple weeks."

Akers had 15 carries for 63 yards in Sunday's loss. The second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had a season-high 171 yards on 29 carries in the Rams' Dec. 10 win over the New England Patriots. He scored touchdowns in three consecutive games before his stellar performance against the Patriots.

The Rams face the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. They then host the Arizona Cardinals in their final game of the regular season at 4:25 p.m. EST on Jan. 3 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.