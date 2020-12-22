Dec. 22 (UPI) -- We have entered championship week of the 2020 fantasy football season. Congratulations if your team advanced to the title game or if you are battling for a third-place finish.

You should likely stay with the players that helped you get to this point when making lineup decisions, but I have also ranked my favorite wide receivers for Week 16 to help with some tough choices.

Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs top my wide receiver rankings for the final round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs.

Allen Robinson, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Mike Evans and D.K. Metcalf round out my Top 10 options. Brandon Aiyuk and Jarvis Landry also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. This week's schedule also features games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams has been the best wide receiver in fantasy football this season on a points-per-game basis. The Green Bay Packers pass catcher has scored in eight consecutive games and has a great shot to reach the end zone once again in Week 16 when he faces the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Adams is my top option for Week 16.

A.J. Brown will be on the other end of the Green Bay Packers-Tennessee Titans matchup. The Titans playmaker is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 16.

Brown has scored in four of his last five games. He should have another stellar performance when the Titans face the Packers on Sunday. The Packers haven't been bad at defending wide receivers, but did just allow 131 yards to Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.

I expect Brown to go off for at least 100 yards and a score in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen hasn't gotten a ton of targets lately, but has been a touchdown machine. Thielen has 13 scores on the season and has reached the end zone in four of his last five games.

I expect another score from Thielen on Friday when the Vikings face the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have had a stellar run defense in 2020, but have been somewhat vulnerable in the secondary. Thielen should see a larger target share this week in what I expect to be a shootout.

He is my No. 4 option.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson lands at No. 6 in my weekly rankings. Robinson has had at least 70 receiving yards in seven of his last eight games. He also has four touchdowns during that stretch.

This week, the Bears face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Expect a fantastic performance from Robinson on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

LONGSHOTS

San Francisco 49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk has quietly been one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football over the last two months.

Aiyuk has scored in four of his last five games. He also has 29 targets over the last two weeks. I expect the rookie to continue his hot streak in Week 16 when the 49ers face the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have been average at defending wide receivers, but I expect them to concentrate on the 49ers running game in this matchup. Aiyuk is a near-lock for at least 100 receiving yards. He is my No. 16 wide receiver for the week and can be plugged in as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2.

Cleveland Browns veteran Jarvis Landry is my No. 20 wide receiver for Week 16. Landry has scored in three of his last four games. He also has 38 targets during that stretch.

The Browns have a Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Start Landry as a WR2 in Week 16.

Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. TEN

2. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at GB

4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ATL

4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at NO

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NE

6. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at JAX

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. 49ers

8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at KC

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

10. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

11. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. CAR

13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

14. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texas vs. CIN

15. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NO

16. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at WAS

18. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at GB

19. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

20. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

21. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

22. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at PIT

23. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

24. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

25. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. NYG

26. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

27. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

28. Marvin Jones, Jr., Detroit Lions vs. TB

29. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos at LAC

30. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

31. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at NE

32. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders vs. MIA

33. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at HOU

34. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

35. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

36. Keke Coutee, Houston Texans vs. CIN

37. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at NE

38. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

39. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DET

40. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. CLE

41. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. TEN

42. Lynn Bowden, Miami Dolphins at LV

43. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at KC

44. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

45. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CHI

46. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at HOU

47. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

48. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

49. Jacobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BUF

50. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ATL