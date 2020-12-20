Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The New York Jets upset the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., to earn their first win of the 2020 season.

With the 23-20 victory, the Jets snapped a 13-game losing streak -- the longest in franchise history -- and avoided becoming the third team in NFL history to finish with a 0-16 record.

However, the rebuilding franchise relinquished its control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Hey, our job is to try to go out and win every week," Jets head coach Adam Gase said after the game. "... It's been too long for us to even remember what a win feels like almost."

RELATED Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant scores first touchdown since 2017

By pulling off the improbable upset, the Jets fell behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) in the race for the top pick in next year's draft, which will likely be used to select Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both teams have the same record, but the Jaguars currently hold the tiebreaker based on strength of schedule.

The Jets' slight fall in the draft order didn't dampen the team's celebration after the win over the Rams.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, whose job could be impacted the most next year following the draft.

Darnold completed 22 of 31 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, snapping a streak of five consecutive games in which he threw for under 200 yards. He added five carries for 18 yards and had no turnovers.

Jets running back Frank Gore had 59 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. The 37-year-old tailback also recorded one reception for six yards.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 22 of 34 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Rookie running back Cam Akers had 15 carries for 63 yards.

The Jets (1-13) will host the Cleveland Browns (10-4) next week, while the Rams (9-5) will travel to play the Seattle Seahawks (10-4).