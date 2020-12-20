Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant caught a touchdown pass for the first time in more than three years during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second quarter, marking the first time he had reached the end zone since Dec. 10, 2017. The veteran wideout immediately celebrated the score with his signature "X" celebration, crossing both arms in front of his chest.

Advertisement

"The meaning is to 'X' out the negative, to truly never give up and beat the odds and destroy adversity," Bryant said after the game. "That's what it means. That's why I do it. Me throwing up the 'X' and the world seeing it, it makes me feel good."

Bryant's 11-yard touchdown increased the Ravens' lead to 26-0 over the Jaguars. It was his only reception in the game, and Baltimore went on to win 40-14.

"After I realized I scored, the first person I thought of was my baby girl," said Bryant, adding that he will give the ball he caught to his 5-year-old daughter. "I had no intentions for playing ball. If it wasn't for her, I don't think I'd be out here."

Bryant had been out of the NFL since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a practice in November 2018 while playing for the New Orleans Saints. He didn't play a snap in the 2018 season, and he sat out the entire 2019 campaign after going unsigned.

The 32-year-old Bryant becomes only the second Pro Bowl receiver to return to the league after missing two full seasons, joining current Seattle Seahawks wideout Josh Gordon. Bryant started on the Ravens' practice squad in October before being elevated to the active roster in November.

"It was just one of those moments that you could feel it," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We had a lot of conversations leading up to that. I feel like it's been a while coming. He's worked hard. He sure earned it."