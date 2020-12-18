Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert threw two passing scores and rushed for another touchdown to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

Herbert jumped over the Raiders defensive line for a one-yard score to win the game with 1:32 remaining in the bonus period on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

"It was all kind of a blur," Herbert said on the Fox postgame show.

"We ran a couple of players and through we got in. ... I'm glad they came back to me and knew that I could get in there."

Herbert's two touchdown tosses helped him tie the NFL record for touchdown passes in a season by a rookie (27). The win also helped the Chargers end a nine-game losing streak to AFC West division opponents.

Herbert completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and did not throw an interception in the victory.

Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr sustained a groin injury in the second quarter and did not return. Backup Marcus Mariota completed 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards and had a passing score and rushing touchdown in the loss.

Herbert led the Chargers on a 12-play, 78-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. He ended that drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson then made a 23-yard field goal on the next drive to cut the Chargers lead to four points.

The Raiders then put together a seven-play, 86-yard touchdown drive. Mariota dropped in a 35-yard touchdown toss to tight end Darren Waller down the left flank to end that possession and give the Raiders a 10-7 lead 9:26 before halftime.

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley responded with a 22-yard field goal before Los Angeles took a 17-10 lead at the break on a Herbert touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson.

The Raiders and Chargers continued to exchange momentum in the third quarter. Las Vegas forced a three-and-out from the Chargers on the first possession of the second half. The Raiders then got a one-yard score from running back Josh Jacobs to tie the game.

The Chargers answered with a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Running back Kalen Ballage ended that possession with a one-yard rushing touchdown and the Chargers took a 24-17 lead with 2:12 remaining in the quarter.

Mariota then ended an 85-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown for the Raiders midway through the fourth quarter.

Badgley went on to miss two field goals in the fourth frame, which pushed the game into overtime. The Raiders began extra time with a 14-play, 70-yard drive. They ended the possession with a 23-yard Carlson field goal.

Herbert then led the Chargers down the field for the game-winning drive. His biggest play that possession was a 53-yard pass to Guyton, which got Los Angeles to the Las Vegas two-yard line.

The Raiders then stuffed the Chargers on three consecutive runs. Herbert fumbled on last last of those efforts, but the Chargers recovered the ball.

He then took the final snap of the game and jumped over a pile of players, before stretching the ball over the goal line for the game-winning score.

"It's unfortunate we couldn't find a way to win that game at the end," Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters. "It's on me."

Guyton had 91 yards on four catches in the victory. Waller had nine catches for 150 yards and a score for the Raiders. Jacobs had 114 yards from scrimmage and a score on 29 touches.

The Raiders (7-7) host the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. EST on Dec. 26 in Paradise. The Chargers (5-9) host the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. EST on Dec. 27 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.