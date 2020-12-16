Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones and David Montgomery top my Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Cam Akers, James Robinson, Dalvin Cook, D'Andre Swift and Chris Carson round out my Top 10 options for the fantasy football playoff semifinals.

J.K. Dobbins and Mike Davis also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. This week's schedule also features games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so remember to check your lineup for player updates.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans has a shot to single handedly carry your fantasy football team to a championship. Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his last four games. He also ran for a season-high 215 yards in Week 14.

I have Henry as my top running back once again in Week 15. Henry and the Titans host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Henry should go off for at least 150 rushing yards in this matchup.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is my No. 2 option for Week 15. Chubb has scored in four of his last five games. He has also gained at least 100 yards from scrimmage in five consecutive games.

I expect Chubb to have a monster performance in Week 15, when the Browns face the New York Giants. The Giants have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Los Angeles Rams have set rookie running back Cam Akers loose and it's paying off for fantasy football team owners. Akers exploded for 171 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards in Week 14.

I expect Akers to get another 25 touches in Week 15 when the Rams host the New York Jets. The Jets have been average at defending the run, but I expect the Rams offensive line to dominate this home game.

Akers is my No. 6 option and can be plugged into your RB1 slot.

LONGSHOTS

Mike Davis lands at No. 12 in my rankings, but could move up the list if Christian McCaffrey is ruled out for the Carolina Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Davis should provide a lot of value as a runner and pass-catcher if he gets another spot-start in the absence of McCaffrey, who is dealing with a thigh injury.

While Cam Akers has gotten his shot as the Rams' workhorse, fellow rookie J.K. Dobbins is still splitting carries in the Baltimore Ravens backfield.

Dobbins has looked explosive in a somewhat limited role and should break through at some point. I would use Dobbins as an RB2 this week in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have allowed the third-most rushing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Dobbins has scored in three consecutive games. He also has had at least 11 touches in six of his last seven appearances. I expect Dobbins to get at least 15 touches when the Ravens host the Jaguars on Sunday in Baltimore. He is my No. 13 option.

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. DET

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at NYG

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. KC

4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

5. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at MIN

6. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYJ

7. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at BAL

8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

9. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at TEN

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at WAS

11. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

12. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers at GB

13. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

15. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

16. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. BUF

17. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants vs. CLE

18. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at NYG

19. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

20. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

21. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

22. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. JAX

23. Jeff Wilson, Jr., San Francisco 49ers at DAL

24. David Johnson, Houston Texans at IND

25. J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. SEA

26. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

27. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

28. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at MIA

29. DeAndre Washington, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

30. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills at DEN