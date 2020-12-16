New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill (C) is sacked by the Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave (R) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates after throwing a 15-yard touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hurts runs out of the end zone with the football. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Emmanuel Sanders (R) catches a 37-yard touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Saints stand under center in the second half against the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hill throws a pass. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Jordan Mailata comes through the tunnel with the rest of the team before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates (L) pulls on the jersey of the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 30-7. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (R) is tackled by Bengals' LeShaun Sims. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Brandon Allen runs the football under pressure from the Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' Aldon Smith (58) and teammates celebrates after he ran a fumbled football back for a touchdown. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Chicago Bears' Mario Edwards (L) sacks Houston Texans Deshaun Watson at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The Bears defeated the Texans 36-7. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' David Montgomery runs with the ball. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Texans' Keke Coutee (L) fumbles the ball for a Bears recovery. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Texans' Eric Murray (L) reaches out to for a tackle of the Bears' Jimmy Graham. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Khalil Mack (52) and Roquan Smith (58) take down the Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (C). Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Allen Robinson II (C) makes a touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo