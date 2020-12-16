Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones had finger surgery on Tuesday after he broke the digit during a Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sources told the Tampa Bay Times, The Athletic and ESPN that Jones had to have a pin inserted into his left pinkie finger. He sustained the injury early in Sunday's game, but continued to play after a brief absence.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers have not said how the surgery impacts Jones' availability for Week 15. Tampa Bay battles the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.

Leonard Fournette would likely start for the Buccaneers on Sunday if Jones is unavailable. Jones has a career-high 900 yards and six scores on 180 carries in 13 games this season. Fournette has 69 carries for 271 yards and three scores in 10 games for Tampa Bay.

The Falcons host the Buccaneers in the NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.