Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a lingering thigh injury.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Tuesday that unless McCaffrey has a good practice Wednesday, the 2019 Pro Bowl tailback will miss his fifth consecutive game.

Advertisement

"I'm not expecting him to play, as of right now," Rhule said. "We'll see how the next couple of days unfold, obviously. But today was a walk-through, so he was able to do some things, but I'm not expecting him to play as we sit here right now.

"... I haven't really seen him run yet. If he could come out and really run [Wednesday], that would probably turn my thinking."

McCaffrey missed six games due to a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then missed three additional games because of a shoulder ailment before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos with his thigh issue.

The 24-year-old McCaffrey injured his thigh two weeks ago while working out during the Panthers' bye week. He reaggravated the injury last week.

Rhule said he has no plans to shut down McCaffrey for the remainder of this season and will play him when he is fully healthy.

The Panthers (4-9) have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Carolina is scheduled to play the Packers this weekend, followed by matchups against the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints.