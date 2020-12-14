Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will start over Carson Wentz for a second consecutive week.
"After going through the film and really looking back even to last week and the preparation and everything, I'm going to continue with Jalen this week as the starter," Pederson told reporters. "... After looking at the film again today, Jalen played well. He was a big part of the success we had on offense and helping us win that football game [against the Saints]."
In the Eagles' 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Hurts completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 167 yards and a touchdown. He added 18 rushes for 106 yards against the Saints' top-ranked defense.
Hurts became the fifth Eagles quarterback to record at least 100 rushing yards in a single game in the Super Bowl era, joining Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Randall Cunningham and Jack Concannon. Hurts also took no sacks and turned the ball over only once.
The Eagles benched Wentz during their 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 6. The 27-year-old Wentz has endured one of the worst seasons of his NFL career in 2020, ranking first in interceptions thrown (15) and sacks taken (50) this year.
Philadelphia snapped its four-game losing streak with Sunday's win over the Saints. The Eagles (4-8-1) remain 1 1/2 games behind the NFC East-leading Washington Football Team.
The Eagles will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals (7-6) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.