Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills defense intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice and allowed just 224 total yards to earn the team's sixth win in seven games with a 26-15 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 24 of 43 passes for 238 yards and threw two touchdown passes in the win on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
"Our defense stepped up big time, especially when we started out the way we did," Allen told reporters. "We've got a lot of guys that care about each other and we don't want to let each other down.
"When we're out there, we put it on the line for each other."
The Steelers have now lost two consecutive games after they started the season 11-0. Pittsburgh clinched a playoff spot before kickoff of the Sunday Night Football matchup due to the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Miami Dolphins.
"We've lost two," Roethlisberger said. "We are facing some adversity. We're not hitting the panic button.
"Offensively, we are not very good. Right now, we are not playing good football, and that starts with me. We all need to look in the mirror ... and understand that we all need to be better."
Roethlisberger completed 21 of 37 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to his two interceptions. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 130 yards and a score.
Neither team could find an offensive groove at the start of the game. The Steelers scored the first touchdown of the contest 8:26 before halftime. Roethlisberger connected with James Washington for that score, which came three snaps after the Bills fumbled deep in their own territory.
Bills kicker Tyler Bass made a field goal later in the quarter before cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Roethlisberger and scored on a 51-yard return to give Buffalo a 9-7 lead at halftime.
The Bills pushed their advantage to 16-9 with an eight-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to start the second half. Allen threw a 19-yard touchdown toss to Diggs to end that possession. Allen then hooked up with Gabriel Davis on a 13-yard touchdown toss on the Bills next drive for a 23-7 edge.
Roethlisberger and the Steelers fought back with a long drive through the end of the third quarter. The Steelers quarterback connected with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a three-yard touchdown to end that 10-play, 78-yard possession.
Bass added another field goal for Buffalo on the next drive for the final points of the game.
"We have to find a way to collect ourselves and make sufficient plays, but we didn't," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.
"We accept responsibility for that and get ready for our next opportunity."
The Bills (10-3) battle the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in Denver. The Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. EST on Dec. 21 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
This week in the National Football League
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (R) loses the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday. The Rams defeated
the Patriots 24-3. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Jared Goff prepares to pass the ball against the Patriots. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Newton (C) is tackled. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Cam Akers (R) gets past the Patriots' Kyle Duggar. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Newton stands on the sidelines prior to the game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson fist bumps as he walks off the field after the Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys
34-17 in Baltimore on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cardboard cutout fans fill the seats at M &T Bank Stadium as the Ravens play the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' DeShon Elliott (L) tackles the Cowboys' Dalton Schultz. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Justin Tucker (R) kicks a 22-yard field goal against the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Tucker celebrates a 35-yard field goal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (C) runs to the end zone past Cowboys defenders Chidobe Awuzie (L) and Leighton Vander Esch for a 13-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins runs up the field. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (C) splits the Ravens defense for a short gain. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Jackson makes a 37-yard touchdown against the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens take the field before the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr celebrates with head coach Jon Gruden after he throws a 46-yard game-winning touchdown
in the final seconds of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Jets 31-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Henry Ruggs III (R) catches a 46-yard game-winning touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Sam Darnold calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Darnold (R) throws a pass in the first half against the Raiders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Darren Waller scores a touchdown in the first half. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Denzel Mims carries the football in the first half. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
No fans are in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Bears celebrate Bilal Nichols' (98) fourth-quarter interception against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The the Lions defeated the Bears
34-30. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Jimmy Graham (L) congratulates teammate Cole Kmet on his fourth-quarter touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney (C) dives for some extra yards as he is taken down by the Lions. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (L) stretches out for the first down as he is taken down by the Lions' Tracy Walker. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' T.J. Hockenson runs with the ball. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Quintez Cephus (L) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Jamal Agnew. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (R) scrambles for some yards against the Lions during the first quarter. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Chargers Stephen Anderson (82) reacts after New England Patriots score on a blocked punt at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (L) scores through the Chargers in second-quarter action. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo