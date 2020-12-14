Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills defense intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice and allowed just 224 total yards to earn the team's sixth win in seven games with a 26-15 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 24 of 43 passes for 238 yards and threw two touchdown passes in the win on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

"Our defense stepped up big time, especially when we started out the way we did," Allen told reporters. "We've got a lot of guys that care about each other and we don't want to let each other down.

"When we're out there, we put it on the line for each other."

The Steelers have now lost two consecutive games after they started the season 11-0. Pittsburgh clinched a playoff spot before kickoff of the Sunday Night Football matchup due to the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Miami Dolphins.

"We've lost two," Roethlisberger said. "We are facing some adversity. We're not hitting the panic button.

"Offensively, we are not very good. Right now, we are not playing good football, and that starts with me. We all need to look in the mirror ... and understand that we all need to be better."

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 37 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to his two interceptions. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 130 yards and a score.

RELATED Chiefs speed past Dolphins after slow start

Neither team could find an offensive groove at the start of the game. The Steelers scored the first touchdown of the contest 8:26 before halftime. Roethlisberger connected with James Washington for that score, which came three snaps after the Bills fumbled deep in their own territory.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass made a field goal later in the quarter before cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Roethlisberger and scored on a 51-yard return to give Buffalo a 9-7 lead at halftime.

The Bills pushed their advantage to 16-9 with an eight-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to start the second half. Allen threw a 19-yard touchdown toss to Diggs to end that possession. Allen then hooked up with Gabriel Davis on a 13-yard touchdown toss on the Bills next drive for a 23-7 edge.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers fought back with a long drive through the end of the third quarter. The Steelers quarterback connected with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a three-yard touchdown to end that 10-play, 78-yard possession.

Bass added another field goal for Buffalo on the next drive for the final points of the game.

"We have to find a way to collect ourselves and make sufficient plays, but we didn't," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

"We accept responsibility for that and get ready for our next opportunity."

The Bills (10-3) battle the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in Denver. The Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. EST on Dec. 21 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.