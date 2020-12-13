MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes recovered from two first-quarter interceptions to spark a run of 30 unanswered points and lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mahomes completed 24 of 34 passes for 393 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the victory. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a score.
The win gave the Chiefs (12-1) the AFC West division title.
"I feel like this team plays better with their backs against the wall," Mahomes said on a postgame video conference.
Tua Tagovailoa completed 28 of 48 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Dolphins (8-5). Miami used an aggressive defensive line to bother Mahomes early on before the Chiefs adjusted and had an offensive explosion.
"I'm glad to get the win and get out of here," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "They are a good football team."
Tagovailoa gave the Dolphins a 7-0 lead with a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
Eric Rowe then intercepted Mahomes and Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made a 31-yard field goal 10 plays later to give Miami a 10-0 lead five minutes into the second quarter.
The Chiefs (12-1) offense then came alive midway though the quarter. Tyreek Hill ran for a 32-yard touchdown to cut into the Dolphins lead with 8:18 remaining in the second frame.
Mahomes later ended the Chiefs' final drive of the first half with a six-yard touchdown toss to Kelce to give Kansas City a 14-10 lead at the break.
The Chiefs offense stayed hot for the first drive of the second half. Mahomes threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Hill on the third play of the third quarter to give the Chiefs an 11-point edge.
Kansas City's defense then forced a three-and-out on Miami's next drive. Mecole Hardmen returned the resulting punt for a 67-yard touchdown down the left sideline to give the Chiefs a 28-10 lead.
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones went on to sack Tagovailoa in the end zone for a safety to add two more points to the Kansas City lead midway through the third quarter.
Tagovailoa responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Gesicki three minutes into the fourth quarter to cut the Chiefs lead to 13 points.
Tagovailoa later capped off a 14-play, 67-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Chiefs lead to six points.
The Chiefs then put together a 10-play, 47-yard field goal, which ended with a Harrison Butker field goal.
Miami got a Sanders field goal on its next possession, but was unable to recover an onside kick at the end of the game.
"We have a resilient team," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "They don't quit. But we didn't make enough plays to win the game. We have to play better."
The Chiefs face the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday in New Orleans. The Dolphins host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
