Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Auburn University has fired football coach Gus Malzahn after eight seasons, the school said Sunday.

Malzahn had a 68-35 record with the Tigers. Auburn (6-4) beat Mississippi State in its final game of the season on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

"After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said in a news release. "We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons.

"We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level."

Malzahn led the Tigers to a Southeastern Conference title and a national championship appearance in his first season (2017). Malzahn's Tigers went 9-4 in 2019.

"Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity," Auburn president Jay Gogue said. "We appreciate his service to Auburn athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and [his wife] Kristi all the best."

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will assume the interim coach role after Malzahn's departure.