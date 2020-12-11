Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson will miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a toe injury, the team announced Friday.

Gibson, who missed practice all week, sustained a turf toe injury during the first quarter of Monday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was injured on his second carry of the game.

"It is concerning," Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday. "It is complicated for a running back because he's got to plant, cut, turn. I think the big toe -- that's where his power and energy that he runs with comes up."

The rookie tailback leads Washington with 659 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. In the two games before his toe injury, he ran for a combined 204 yards and four scores. It remains unclear how much time he will miss.

With Gibson sidelined, the Football Team will rely on veteran running back Peyton Barber and third-down specialist J.D. McKissic. Barber has mostly served as Washington's short-yardage back, while McKissic has been the team's primary pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Washington also has Javon Leake and Mike Warren on its practice squad. Warren was signed earlier this week.

The Washington Football Team (5-7) is scheduled to play the 49ers (5-7) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.