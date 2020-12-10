Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was nearing a return from a shoulder injury, is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Thursday that McCaffrey is unlikely to suit up against the Broncos because of a new quad injury.

"He's rehabbing, and it remains to be seen where exactly he is with regards to that thing," Rhule said. "I'm going to monitor it. At this time, I do not expect him to play, but I'll continue to monitor it.

"No one knows their body better than Christian, so I'll wait to see how the rehab goes."

Rhule said Wednesday that McCaffrey injured the quad last week while working out on his own during the team's bye. The coach said it "tightened up" in Wednesday's practice.

McCaffrey didn't practice with the team Thursday, instead rehabbing at the stadium. He will continue to do so for the remainder of the week.

The 24-year-old McCaffrey was on target to return this weekend from a shoulder ailment that forced him to miss the last three games.

McCaffrey has appeared in only three games this season due to various injuries. He sat out six games with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed three more because of the shoulder issue.

In his three games, McCaffrey has recorded 225 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries. He has added 17 receptions for 149 yards and one receiving score.

Carolina (4-8) currently sits at the bottom of the NFC South this season. The Panthers are scheduled to play the Broncos at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.