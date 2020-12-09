Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens used the best rushing attack in the league to steamroll the Dallas Cowboys in a rare Tuesday night game.

The Ravens amassed a season-high 294 rushing yards in the 34-17 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. It was just the third game played on a Tuesday since 1946 and the second this season due to COVID-19-related schedule issues.

Advertisement

"It was very encouraging," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "I think our guys did a great job. They blocked. They ran. Our wide receivers blocked. The tight ends, the guys that are new to the program, came in and did a good job.

"It's always a team effort. Obviously, Lamar had a lot to do with that, as well. [I'm] very happy with that. That's big for us."

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Baltimore. The Cowboys have now lost six of their last seven games.

Gus Edwards led the way with 101 yards on seven carries for the Ravens. Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins ran for 71 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Jackson -- who missed the Ravens' Week 12 game due to a positive COVID-19 test -- had 94 yards and a score on 13 totes.

Dallas jumped out to an early lead after Jackson threw a first-quarter interception to Cowboys safety Darian Thompson. Greg Zuerlein made a 31-yard field goal six plays later for the 3-0 advantage.

Jackson responded with a 37-yard rushing touchdown on the next possession to put Baltimore ahead by four points. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton followed with a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup at the start of the second quarter.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker then missed a field goal attempt, but was bailed out when the Baltimore defense intercepted Dalton on the Cowboys next drive. Jackson threw a 38-yard touchdown toss to Miles Boykin on the next play to push the Ravens ahead 14-10.

Tucker added a field goal at the end of the quarter to give the Ravens a seven-point edge at halftime.

Jackson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the Ravens second drive of the second half. Tucker added to the lead with a fourth quarter field goal.

Dalton threw a two-yard touchdown toss to Amari Cooper on the next drive. Dobbins answered with a five-yard touchdown run for Baltimore on the Ravens final possession. The Cowboys attempted a final drive, but ran out of time while deep in their own territory, which ended the game.

Dalton completed 31 of 48 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Jackson completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards and also had two scores and an interception, in addition to his work on the ground.

"Hey, 300 yards is obviously astronomical," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of the Ravens' 294 rushing yards. "We have to get a quick turnaround.

"The key to the game was stopping the run and we definitely didn't get that done."

The Ravens (7-5) next face the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. EST on Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Cowboys (3-9) battle the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

"We've got the Browns right now," Jackson said. "We've got to come to play. We're going to Cleveland. We've just got to be ready to play football."