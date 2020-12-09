Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce, Eric Ebron, Darren Waller, Rob Gronkowski and Hunter Henry lead my Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Robert Tonyan, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Dallas Goedert and Evan Engram round out my Top 10 options at the position. Tyler Eifert is one of my favorite sleepers this week.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. Bye weeks have ended, so you should have more options when it comes to finding a good defensive matchup for your tight end.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is my top option this week and for the remainder of the fantasy football playoffs. Kelce has had at least 100 receiving yards in four of his last five games. He has also scored in two of his last three games and remains one of the most-targeted players in the NFL.

He has a tough matchup this week against the Miami Dolphins, but I think he'll still have enough success in the red zone to end up as the top tight end for Week 14.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron had a season-high 68 receiving yards in Week 13. He has also had at least four catches in three consecutive games. This week, the Steelers face the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

I expect Ebron to haul in at least seven catches for 60 yards and a score. He is my No. 2 tight end.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry lands at No. 5 in my rankings. Henry only had one catch for five yards in Week 13, but had been hot in his three previous games.

I expect another stellar fantasy football performance from Henry this week, when the Chargers face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Henry is a must-start in leagues that have a tight end slot.

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant is another TE1 candidate in Week 14. Fant hasn't been in the end zone much this season, but is drawing enough targets for starter consideration in tight end leagues that have at least 12 teams.

The Broncos face the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. The Panthers have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends. Fant is my No. 8 option.

LONGSHOTS

Dallas Goedert continues to see targets in the Philadelphia Eagles offense, even after the return of fellow tight end Zach Ertz. Goedert has had at least 65 receiving yards in each of his last three games as he heads into a Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have a very strong defense this year, but I expect new Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to target Goedert enough for a productive fantasy football performance. Goedert is a near-lock for at least eight targets. He is my No. 9 option.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert is a dart-throw option for the position in Week 14. I have Eifert at No. 14 in my rankings.

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Eifert had a season-high six catches in Week 13. I expect him to continue to see looks in the Jaguars offense down the stretch.

He is a stream-worthy tight end option for Week 14, but only if you are desperate at the position.

Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at MIA

2. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND

4. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MIN

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. ATL

6. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers at DET

7. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. KC

8. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at CAR

9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NO

10. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. ARI

11. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at CIN

12. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons at LAC

13. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. GB

14. Tyler Eifert, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

15. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at SF

16. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYJ

17. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at PHI

18. Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers vs. WAS

19. Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans at JAX

20. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans at CHI