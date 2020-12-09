Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson fist bumps as he walks off the field after the Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys
34-17 in Baltimore on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cardboard cutout fans fill the seats at M &T Bank Stadium as the Ravens play the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' DeShon Elliott (L) tackles the Cowboys' Dalton Schultz. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Justin Tucker (R) kicks a 22-yard field goal against the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Tucker celebrates a 35-yard field goal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Miles Boykin (C) runs to the end zone past Cowboys defenders Chidobe Awuzie (L) and Leighton Vander Esch for a 13-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins runs up the field. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (C) splits the Ravens defense for a short gain. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Jackson makes a 37-yard touchdown against the Cowboys. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens take the field before the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr celebrates with head coach Jon Gruden after he throws a 46-yard game-winning touchdown
in the final seconds of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Jets 31-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Henry Ruggs III (R) catches a 46-yard game-winning touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Sam Darnold calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Darnold (R) throws a pass in the first half against the Raiders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Darren Waller scores a touchdown in the first half. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Denzel Mims carries the football in the first half. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
No fans are in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Bears celebrate Bilal Nichols' (98) fourth-quarter interception against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The the Lions defeated the Bears
34-30. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Jimmy Graham (L) congratulates teammate Cole Kmet on his fourth-quarter touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney (C) dives for some extra yards as he is taken down by the Lions. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (L) stretches out for the first down as he is taken down by the Lions' Tracy Walker. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' T.J. Hockenson runs with the ball. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Quintez Cephus (L) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Jamal Agnew. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (R) scrambles for some yards against the Lions during the first quarter. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Chargers Stephen Anderson (82) reacts after New England Patriots score on a blocked punt at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (L) scores through the Chargers in second-quarter action. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo