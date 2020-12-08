Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Josh Allen threw for 375 yards and had four touchdown passes to lead the Buffalo Bills to a Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen completed 32 of 40 passes and did not throw an interception in the 34-24 win on Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the 49ers' temporary home due to COVID-19 safety restrictions in Santa Clara, Calif.

"We were clicking," Allen told reporters. "It just seemed like our guys were just getting open and the ball was coming off the hand really well. We were protecting well.

"It was a lot of fun out there, but again, still some mistakes that we can learn to fix. I'm not going to say it was our best game or up there, but it definitely felt good to go out there and play the way we did and come away with win No. 9."

The Bills and 49ers each started the game with long drives, but failed to convert on fourth down. Allen and the Bills then lost a fumble on the third drive of the game. 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens then threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk three plays later to give San Francisco a 7-0 lead.

The Bills responded with a five-play, 72-yard drive. Allen threw a five-yard touchdown toss to Cole Beasley two minutes into the second quarter to end that possession.

Allen went on to add another touchdown pass to Dawson Knox on the Bills' next drive. Bills kicker Tyler Bass made a 37-yard field goal at the end of the quarter to make the score 17-7 at halftime.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a 45-yard field goal at the start of the third quarter. Allen then put together an 11-play, 70-yard drive to push their lead to 24-10. Allen connected with Isaiah McKenzie for his third touchdown pass of the game with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter.

Micah Hyde intercepted Mullens on the 49ers next drive. Bass then made a 28-yard field goal to push the lead to 27-10. Mullens threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk on the 49ers next drive to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Allen then led a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the Bills. He threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis to end that possession.

Mullens later threw his third touchdown toss of the game with 50 seconds remaining. He found tight end Jordan Reed on a five-yard connection for the final points of the night.

Mullens completed 26 of 39 passes for 316 yards, three scores and two interceptions in the loss. Aiyuk had five catches for 95 yards and a score for the 49ers. Beasley had nine catches for 130 yards and a score in the victory.

"We really feel like we can be a better football team," Mullens said. "So, we're all frustrated. But we know that this loss isn't going to break us.

"There's a lot of football left to be played. We get more opportunities and we're ready to get back to work for those opportunities."

The Bills (9-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The 49ers (5-7) host the Washington Football Team at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.