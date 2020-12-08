Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Adam Thielen top my wide receiver rankings for the first round of the 2020 fantasy football playoffs.

DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Allen Robinson round out my Top 10 options. Justin Jefferson, Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder also are among my favorite starts this week.

Advertisement

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. Bye weeks have ended, so you should have more options when it comes to finding good defensive matchups for your wide receivers.

Check out my article on the players with the easiest and hardest playoff schedules for an idea of who to start -- and who to avoid -- this postseason.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Keenan Allen saw his streak of five consecutive games with a touchdown end in Week 13, but he still had 11 targets in the Los Angeles Chargers' blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Allen has been targeted a ridiculous 40 times over his last three games. He is the most-targeted player in the league, with 133 looks on the season.

I expect those targets from quarterback Justin Herbert to keep up in Week 14, when the Chargers face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Allen is my No. 1 wide receiver and an elite WR1 throughout the playoffs.

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers is another obvious WR1, but he should help your team win your first-round matchup as he has battles the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

The Lions have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Adams leads the league with 102.9 yards per game and 13 touchdowns on the season. He should explode in this matchup. He is my No. 2 option for Week 14.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers playmaker Mike Evans has one of the best schedules for fantasy football wide receivers throughout the playoffs. Evans begins that run with a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are tied for allowing a league-high 19 receiving scores to wide receivers. They also have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Evans has scored in three consecutive games and the Buccaneers had a Week 13 bye. I expect the Buccaneers wide receiver to finish the week as a high-end WR1. He is my No. 7 option.

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson could claim NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020. Jefferson has 1,039 yards and seven scores during his rookie campaign. He has scored in three consecutive games and should have another explosive performance in Week 14, when the Vikings battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers defense has been great against the run, but has struggled against the pass. They are tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to the position. Tampa Bay has also allowed 269 yards and three scores to Tyreek Hill in Week 13 before their bye.

Jefferson is a WR1 play this week due to his great matchup. He is my No. 13 option.

LONGSHOTS

A.J. Brown might get most of the attention out of the Tennessee Titans wide receiver group, but Corey Davis has quietly had a breakout 2020 campaign. The fourth-year wide receiver is on pace for career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Davis has had at least 100 receiving yards in two of his last three games. He had a season-high 11 catches for 182 yards and a score in Week 13. I expect him to keep getting looks from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill down the stretch.

Davis and the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. The Jaguars have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Davis is my No. 15 option and is a high-end WR2 for Week 14.

Jamison Crowder is another player who has had a solid 2020 campaign, but has beem under the radar. Crowder scored two touchdowns in Week 13 and should see more work near the goal line in Week 14. The Jets have a Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

The Seahawks have allowed a league-high 2,707 receiving yards to wide receivers this season. They also have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the position. Crowder is my No. 21 option and can slide into your WR2 or WR3 slot.

Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. ATL

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at DET

3. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at JAX

4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYJ

5. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at TB

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at NYG

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MIN

8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at MIA

9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

10. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. HOU

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at SF

12. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at CIN

13. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at TB

14. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at PHI

15. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at JAX

16. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYJ

17. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at LAC

18. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

19. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. KC

20. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

Advertisement

21. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at SEA

22. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. ATL

23. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

24. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. NE

25. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. DEN

26. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at LAC

27. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MIN

28. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at CHI

29. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. WAS

30. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at LV

31. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

32. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

33. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DAL

34. Denzel Mims, New York Jets at SEA

35. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CIN

36. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. NE

37. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

38. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. WAS

39. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

40. Keke Coutee, Houston Texans at CHI

41. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at CAR

42. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at DET

43. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at NYG

Advertisement

44. Breshad Perriman, New York Jets at SEA

45. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DAL

46. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND

47. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. ARI

48. Marvin Jones, Jr., Detroit Lions vs. GB

49. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. ARI

50. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MIN