Raiders beat Jets on miraculous deep ball in closing seconds
By
Connor Grott
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III catches a 46-yard game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III hauls in the game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass in the first half against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (L) celebrates with head coach Jon Gruden after throwing the game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with teammates after the game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase stands on the sideline in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold reacts after throwing an incomplete pass on the final play of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders dropped the New York Jets to 0-12 after a miraculous deep pass in the final seconds of Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Derek Carr delivered a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with five seconds remaining to lift the Raiders to a stunning 31-28 win over the winless Jets.
"Once I looked back, it felt like the ball was in the air forever, like it couldn't come down," Ruggs said. "I just had to find it and make the play."
Facing a rare eight-man blitz in a situation that typically calls for max coverage, Carr stepped up in the pocket and found Ruggs streaking downfield. Ruggs used his elite speed to create about two yards of separation, beating Jets rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson for the game-winning score.
"Our players work way too hard to go through this [expletive]," Jets head coach Adam Gase said.
Carr completed 28 of his 47 pass attempts for 381 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for a touchdown.
Carr's favorite target in Sunday's game was tight end Darren Waller, who caught 13 passes for 200 yards and two scores. Ruggs finished with three receptions for 84 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
