Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders dropped the New York Jets to 0-12 after a miraculous deep pass in the final seconds of Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Derek Carr delivered a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with five seconds remaining to lift the Raiders to a stunning 31-28 win over the winless Jets.

"Once I looked back, it felt like the ball was in the air forever, like it couldn't come down," Ruggs said. "I just had to find it and make the play."

Facing a rare eight-man blitz in a situation that typically calls for max coverage, Carr stepped up in the pocket and found Ruggs streaking downfield. Ruggs used his elite speed to create about two yards of separation, beating Jets rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson for the game-winning score.

"I couldn't believe they all-out blitzed us," Carr said. "As soon as I saw it, I was thankful."

After a squib kick by the Raiders (7-5), the Jets had one last chance. But Sam Darnold's Hail Mary throw was swatted down in front of the end zone, keeping the Jets winless in 12 games this season.

The Jets are now four losses away from becoming only the third 0-16 team in NFL history. Las Vegas would join the 2017 Cleveland Browns and the 2008 Detroit Lions.

"Our players work way too hard to go through this [expletive]," Jets head coach Adam Gase said.

Carr completed 28 of his 47 pass attempts for 381 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for a touchdown.

Carr's favorite target in Sunday's game was tight end Darren Waller, who caught 13 passes for 200 yards and two scores. Ruggs finished with three receptions for 84 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Darnold was 14 of 23 passing for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added three carries for 26 yards and a rushing score.

"We should've won," said Darnold, who also fumbled twice.

Jets running back Ty Johnson led the team with 22 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Veteran receiver Jamison Crowder had five catches for 47 yards and two receiving scores.

The Raiders are scheduled to host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, while the Jets will travel to play the Seattle Seahawks.