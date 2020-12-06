Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Interim head coach Darrell Bevell led the Detroit Lions to a 34-30 comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the team's first game since the firings of former coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Despite the recent turnover within the organization, the Lions erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defended their late lead with a fourth-down stop deep in their own territory with 11 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

"My emotions right now, I can't even think straight," Bevell said. "I'm just trying to wrap my head around this whole thing on what just happened. ... It was a crazy, amazing week. I just couldn't be happier with how they did today."

Detroit trailed the Bears 30-20 early in the final quarter after Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky tossed an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Cole Kmet. Chicago defensive lineman Bilal Nichols then intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with under 10 minutes remaining.

But the Lions got back on track in the final minutes of the fourth, starting with Stafford's 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marvin Jones Jr. with 2:18 left on the clock.

With the Lions trailing 30-27, veteran running back Adrian Peterson then scored from five yards out after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Trubisky with just under two minutes left in the game.

"Guys were having a blast," said Stafford, who gave Bevell the game ball. "Obviously, it was a crazy one, down to the wire. Defense made some huge plays late in the game. We were able to put enough points on the board [to] come away with the win.

"Happy for [Bevell], happy for our team. Just excited to get a win and thought it was fitting [for Bevell] to get that game ball. It's his first game as a head coach, and to get a win is huge."

Bevell, who was the Lions' offensive coordinator, was promoted to interim coach after Detroit (5-7) fired Quinn and Patricia following a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans. The Lions had lost four of their past five entering Sunday's game against the Bears, prompting the coaching and GM changes.

The Lions won for the first time when trailing by double digits since Nov. 19, 2017, a span of 23 games. Detroit also snapped its five-game losing streak against the division rival Bears (5-7).

Stafford completed 27 of his 42 pass attempts for 402 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Jones had eight receptions for 116 yards and one score on 12 targets.

Peterson finished with 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Trubisky was 26 of 34 for 267 yards and a touchdown. He connected with receiver Allen Robinson six times for 75 yards.

"I think I was in shock a little bit," said Trubisky, who played turnover-free until his late fumble. "I thought we were pretty much in control the whole game. ... I was just in shock because I felt like we were going to win that one."

David Montgomery ran 17 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Cordarrelle Patterson had 10 rushes for 59 yards and one rushing score.

The Lions are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday, while the Bears will welcome the Houston Texans to Soldier Field.