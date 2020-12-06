MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins overcame a sluggish first half and snatched momentum away from the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter to secure a 19-7 victory on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tagovailoa returned from his Week 12 injury absence to complete 26 of 39 passes for 296 yards and a score in the win. The Dolphins (8-4) out-gained the Bengals 406 to 196 in total yards.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had three of the Dolphins' six sacks. Shaq Lawson also had two sacks for the Dolphins. Xavien Howard and Nik Needham each had interceptions in the victory.
"We did a good job of coming out in the second half with more energy and urgency," Von Noy said on a postgame video conference call.
"We started playing football and it showed. Our offense got the juice going and the defense kept it."
The ugly game featured multiple large scrums and five player ejections.
"Games in this league are chippy," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "This is a competitive league. At times, it can get chippy, but we have to keep our composure and poise."
The Bengals jumped ahead 7-0 when Tyler Boyd caught a short pass and ran for a 72-yard touchdown with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter.
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders then cut into the lead with a 25-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter. He made another field goal as time expired in the first half to make the score 7-6 at the break.
The Dolphins came out hot in the second half. Tagovailoa completed a five-yard touchdown toss to tight end Mike Gesicki to end the first possession of the third quarter and give the Dolphins the lead.
Sanders made his third field goal of the game with 5:37 left in the third quarter to give the Dolphins a 16-7 edge. He later added a 19-yard field goal at the start of the fourth frame to give the Dolphins their final 12-point lead.
Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen completed 11 of 91 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the loss. Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin had 141 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches.
The Bengals (2-9-1) have now lost four consecutive games. The Dolphins have won seven of their last eight games.
The Dolphins host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 13 in Miami Gardens. The Bengals host the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 13 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
