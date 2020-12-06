Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is expected to start on Sunday after he missed Week 12 due to a thumb injury. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are both expected to start for their respective teams in Week 13.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the moves on Sunday morning. Jackson missed the Ravens' Week 12 game after he tested positive for COVID-19. Tagovailoa missed his Week 12 start due to a thumb injury.

Tagovailoa has completed 61% of his throws for 593 yards, six scores and no interceptions in four starts. He owns a 3-1 record as a starter during his rookie campaign.

Jackson -- the reigning NFL MVP -- has completed 63.4% of his throws for 1,948 yards, 15 scores and six interceptions in 10 starts. He also has 575 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jackson is 6-4 on the season.

The Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Ravens host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.