Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will be without star running back Josh Jacobs for Sunday's game against the winless New York Jets because of a right ankle injury.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden ruled out Jacobs on Friday. Earlier this week, Gruden said that Jacobs told him he would be ready to play against the Jets.

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, who has been dealing with a knee injury, also will miss Sunday's game.

"I was optimistic that they would both play in New York, or New Jersey, but I was wrong," Gruden told reporters Friday. "I've been wrong a lot lately. ... But we hope to have those guys back next week. If we don't, we'll carry on. We've got capable players and we'll be ready to play."

Jacobs, who is the NFL's fifth-leading rusher with 782 yards, suffered the ankle injury during the Raiders' 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. He was injured while attempting to stretch for extra yardage late in the contest.

Jacobs has averaged 3.8 yards per carry with nine touchdowns this season.

In his place, Devontae Booker will start at running back Sunday. He has rushed for 326 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the 2020-21 campaign.

"He's a good player," Gruden said. "He's proven that he can carry the ball and catch it and pass protect. And we'll see Theo Riddick for the first time [since Week 4]; he's back off of the virus. And Jalen Richard, who's been out the last couple games, hopefully is ready to go as well. We're excited about Book and Riddick and Jalen returning to the lineup."

The Raiders (6-5) will travel to play the Jets (0-11) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.