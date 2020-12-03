Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree will miss the remainder of the season because of a significant knee injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Dupree suffered a torn left ACL during Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared to injure the knee on a non-contact play in the second half of the Steelers' 19-14 win over the Ravens.

Later Thursday, the Steelers placed Dupree on injured reserve, signaling the end of his 2020-21 campaign. The team signed safety Antoine Brooks Jr. to the roster in a corresponding move.

"You can characterize it as official that Bud is out for the year with a significant knee injury," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said.

Dupree becomes the second Steelers defensive starter to suffer a season-ending ACL injury this season. Middle linebacker Devin Bush tore his ACL in a game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith, the Steelers' third-round pick in the 2020 draft, is expected to fill Dupree's role moving forward.

Dupree, who was playing on the one-year franchise tag, will become a free agent after this season. He recorded 31 total tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 11 games this year.