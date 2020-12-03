Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes tops my Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger round out my Top 5 options for Week 13. Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and Justin Herbert also land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Taysom Hill, Mitchell Trubisky or Philip Rivers this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability.

Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater should be removed from all starting lineups, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers have Week 13 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 13 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Patrick Mahomes has been the top quarterback in fantasy football this season on a points per game basis. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 10 of his 11 games this season. He also has averaged nearly 400 passing yards per game and has just one interception over his last four appearances.

I expect Mahomes to have another virtuoso performance in Week 13, when the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos. The Broncos haven't been bad in defending quarterbacks this season, but I don't think any defense can contain Mahomes when he is this hot.

He is my top option for Week 13 and for the fantasy football playoffs.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also thrown at least two touchdown passes in 10 of his 11 starts in 2020. He threw four touchdown passes in the Packers' Week 12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers is my No. 2 quarterback for Week 13 as he heads into a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles secondary struggled to defend D.K. Metcalf in Week 12, but didn't do a terrible job of limiting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

I think Rodgers can exploit this inconsistent unit. I expect at least three touchdown passes from the Packers quarterback in this matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a great fantasy football streamer late this season. Cousins has thrown at least two touchdown passes in four consecutive games and in six of his last seven appearances.

He should have another stellar performance in Week 13, when the Vikings face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Cousins also should get Pro Bowler Adam Thielen back this week after the Vikings wide receiver missed Week 12 due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Cousins is my No. 7 quarterback for Week 13.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill hasn't provided a ton of value as a passer since he stepped in for injured starter Drew Brees, but he can produce on the ground.

Hill has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season, but has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of his last two starts.

I expect Hill to throw his first touchdown toss of 2020 this week when the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Hill is my No. 11 option for Week 13.

LONGSHOTS

Mitchell Trubisky should only be in your fantasy football lineup this week if you are in desperate need of a quarterback. The Chicago Bears starter is a risky play, but could pay off as a streamer due to a great matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Trubisky threw for 242 yards and two scores in Week 12. The Lions have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and I expect this NFC North matchup to be a shootout. Trubisky is my No. 18 option and a suitable steamer for Week 13.

Indianapolis Colts veteran Philip Rivers is my No. 19 quarterback for Week 13. Rivers has thrown at least two touchdown passes in two consecutive games as he heads into a matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Texans have allowed 20 passing touchdowns and have just three interceptions this season. Houston also just lost starting cornerback Bradley Roby to a suspension.

I expect Rivers to post a low-end QB1 fantasy football point total in Week 13 for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. DAL

5. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. WAS

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at SF

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. JAX

8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

9. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. IND

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

11. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at ATL

12. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at NYJ

13. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. CLE

14. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

15. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. CIN

17. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at CHI

18. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears vs. DET

19. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

20. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

