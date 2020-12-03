Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had successful surgery on his left knee this week, the team announced Thursday.

Burrow underwent the reconstructive knee procedure Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to the team. It took place 10 days after the rookie signal-caller suffered significant structural damage in his left knee during a Nov. 22 game against the Washington Football Team.

Advertisement

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner reportedly sustained a torn ACL and MCL in the knee, along with other structural damage. According to NFL Media, the Bengals anticipate Burrow will need between eight and nine months of recovery time.

"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery [Wednesday]. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery," the Bengals said in a statement Thursday. "Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return."

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the midst of a strong rookie campaign before suffering the injury against Washington last month.

The former LSU star completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games this season.