Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery, Nick Chubb, Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler top my Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Kareem Hunt, James Robinson, Raheem Mostert, Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones round out my Top 10 options for Week 13. J.K. Dobbins and Frank Gore also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Advertisement

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 13 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 13 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dalvin Cook was forced to the sideline with an injury in Week 12, but appears to be available ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cook is a no-brainer start in any league this season, but should have a spectacular outing against the Jaguars, a defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Cook is my top option for Week 13.

Advertisement

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is my No. 7 option. Montgomery rushed for a season-high 103 yards and had a receiving touchdown in Week 12.

This week, the Bears host a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Montgomery should be in all lineups and is a high-end RB1 due to his great matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

James Robinson has been arguably the best free agent pickup this year in fantasy football. The Jacksonville Jaguars running back has the third-most rushing yards in the NFL and should be in all lineups every week.

This week, Robinson's Jaguars battle a Minnesota Vikings team that is tied for allowing the 10th most rushing yards in the NFL.

I expect the Jaguars to lean on the rookie once again in this matchup. Robinson is my No. 7 option for Week 13.

Raheem Mostert returned from a long injury absence and scored a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. I expect Mostert to have even more success this week when he faces the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Mostert is a near-lock for at least 15 carries and a score in this matchup. He is my No. 8 option and a matchup-dependent RB1 for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

LONGSHOTS

Rookie J.K. Dobbins is in a great position to take over as the lead running back for the Baltimore Ravens. I expect Dobbins to show off his talent and have a very productive fantasy football performance in Week 13 when the Ravens host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have allowed the second-most rushing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect Dobbins to rush for at least 100 yards and score a touchdown in a breakout performance. He is my No. 13 option and can be used as an RB1, RB2 or flex play in Week 13.

Veteran running back Frank Gore is in the only-use-if-you're-desperate category for Week 13, but isn't a terrible option if you need help at the position.

Gore's New York Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Raiders have allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns and fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

I expect Gore to score from a goal-line carry in this matchup. He is my No. 22 option and could be a useful RB2 streamer for Week 13. He is more valuable in standard-scoring leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. JAX

2. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. DET

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at TEN

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at ATL

Advertisement

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NE

6. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at TEN

7. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIN

8. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. BUF

9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. CLE

10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

12. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

13. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. DAL

14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

15. Devontae Booker , Las Vegas Raiders at NYJ

16. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

17. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at BAL

18. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at KC

19. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

20. Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers vs. WAS

21. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants at SEA

22. Frank Gore, New York Jets vs. LV

23. Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions at CHI

24. Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans vs. IND

25. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at PIT

26. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. CIN

Advertisement

27. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals at MIA

28. James White, New England Patriots at LAC

29. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills at SF

30. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams at ARI